Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,102 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Vocera Communications worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,989.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

NYSE VCRA opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -270.57 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

