Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Head-To-Head Survey

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.95 $10.11 million $0.52 33.17 Chegg $644.34 million 18.61 -$6.22 million $0.76 111.16

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chegg. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vitru and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.90%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $103.24, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Chegg -9.24% 14.04% 4.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Math Solver, video content, and practice quizzes, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, UX/UI design, digital marketing, data science, product management, data analytics, product design, and technical project management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

