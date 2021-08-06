Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $154.68 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

