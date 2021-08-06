Virtu Financial LLC Takes $218,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $49.83 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

