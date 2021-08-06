Virtu Financial LLC Sells 109,253 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,253 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSPRU. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000.

OTCMKTS VSPRU opened at $14.00 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

