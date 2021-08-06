Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TOPS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. Top Ships Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

