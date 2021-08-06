Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

