Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.