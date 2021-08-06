Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,308 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

