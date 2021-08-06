Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report sales of $98.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $377.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $445.71 million, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 167,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,317. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

