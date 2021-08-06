VINchain (VIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237,669.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. VINchain has a market cap of $2.90 million and $237,669.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

