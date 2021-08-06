Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Upgraded to Buy by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

