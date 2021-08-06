Vidya Trading 21% Higher This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Vidya has a market cap of $11.63 million and $3.25 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00869668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,574,824 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

