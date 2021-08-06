VIDY Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $19.61 million and $11.96 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00900517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042704 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.