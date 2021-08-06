Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $243,081.69 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $243,081.69 and $260.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004732 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.