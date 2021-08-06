Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

