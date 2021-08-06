Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 125,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 394,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

