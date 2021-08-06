Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 12,761,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

