Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. Veritone updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $738.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 3.21.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

