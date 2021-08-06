Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 61.3% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $75.53 million and $56.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00210316 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,190,738 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

