Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.27. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 39,463 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

