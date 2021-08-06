Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

VRNS stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

