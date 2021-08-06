Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $407.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

