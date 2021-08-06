Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

