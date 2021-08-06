Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.62. 8,354,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.