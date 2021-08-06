Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

