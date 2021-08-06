Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

