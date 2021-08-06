Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

