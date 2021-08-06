Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,678 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.09. 243,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

