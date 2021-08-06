Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 210.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SLV traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,772,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

