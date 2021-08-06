Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,214. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

