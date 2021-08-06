Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

