Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,739. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

