Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

