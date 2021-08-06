VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Holdings Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,778,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,664,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,087,000.

MOAT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 224,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

