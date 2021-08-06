Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86-1.96 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. 23,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

