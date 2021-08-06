Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 84,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

