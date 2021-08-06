V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

