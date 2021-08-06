V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.