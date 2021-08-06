V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

BABA stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $535.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

