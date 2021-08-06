V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

AFL traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.57. 2,102,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

