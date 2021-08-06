V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.49. 8,935,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,411. The company has a market capitalization of $407.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

