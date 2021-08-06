V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $281.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.