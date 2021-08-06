V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.94 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.