V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,575 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.16. 3,035,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.