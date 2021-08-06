V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

V.F. stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

