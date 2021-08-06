Usca Ria LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 684,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,197,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

