Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,846. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.