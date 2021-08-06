Usca Ria LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.35. The company had a trading volume of 153,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,753. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.