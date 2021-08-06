Usca Ria LLC Has $24.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

